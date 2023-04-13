Drug dealer who fled country to avoid justice jailed for three years

He was found with 2kg of cocaine, €11,000 and a pistol

A drug dealer who was also involved in a stabbing that occurred in 2020 has been jailed.

Jack Gibson, 22, of Barton Terrace, Leeds is already serving a 44-month sentence in relation to drugs offences when he has convicted in November last year.

At Leeds Crown Court yesterday (12 April), he was sentenced to a further three years after pleading guilty to a Section 20 wounding offence. This sentence will run consecutively.

On Sunday 22 March, a 32-year-old man sustained serious stab wounds on his arm following an incident on Reginald Row in Leeds.

Through phone work conducted by analysts in Lincolnshire Police, it was discovered that Gibson was present during the attack.

He was subsequently tracked to an address in Bridlington where he was arrested and found to be in possession of mobile phones and Class A drugs worth £60,000. Among the seized items were 55 grams and 1239 individual wraps of heroin, as well as 170 grams and 250 individual wraps of crack cocaine.

Gibson was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Being concerned in the Supply of Class A Drugs

Being in possession of criminal property

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Three days before his appearance at Lincoln Crown Court in June 2020, Gibson fled the country. Through excellent detective work, officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) tracked Gibson’s movements in Europe.

The Federal Police in Germany alerted our officers to Gibson’s arrest and consequent detention following a random customs check. During the check, Gibson was found to be in possession of 2.2 kilos of cocaine, 11,000 euros in cash and a small pistol with two magazines and 18 rounds of ammunition.

He was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment at a correctional facility in Germany.

Working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as well as the National Crime Agency (NCA), detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Gibson’s extradition back to the UK.

In November 2022, Gibson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to 44 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Adam Petty, who led the Lincolnshire investigation, said: “Drug crime has devastating impacts on communities as well as the vulnerable individuals’ dealers often target.

“I’m glad my team and I were able to bring Jack Gibson to justice. This case just goes to show that with a lot of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, we can put offenders behind bars and continue working to keep Lincolnshire a safe place to live, work and visit.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.