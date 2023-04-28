Emergency services tested in Waddington training scenario

Emergency services from across the UK have been taking part in a two-day training exercise in Lincolnshire this week.

Teams practiced responses to building collapses and other natural disasters at the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Training site.

More than 60 people from the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire, Norfolk and Essex have taken part in the Urban Search and Rescue event – the first since Lincolnshire County Council bought the Waddington site from the RAF last month.

Activities included rescues from cranes, drone searches, dogs working, difficult breaching of concrete walls and abseiling into shafts to extract casualties.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “There are not many areas in the whole of the UK that can put together this amount of realistic scenario training.

“It’s absolutely vital that people have the experience and exposure of what they would expect to see if they turn up to a real-life event.

“Given the recent spotlight that we’ve had and the tragic circumstances in Turkey, and the fact that many of the people who went there to help trained on the site we can be really proud that Lincolnshire is able to host such an event that has such wide reaching benefits.”

He said some of the activities would push the teams to their limit and ensure they had the right skills.

The crews were also joined on site by the Rapid Relief Team – an international charity set up to provide welfare for people during emergency and disaster support operations – will be taking part in an exercise like this.

A new agreement has been signed between the team and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to work together at major incidents.

Lincolnshire County Council is hoping to improve the number of training scenarios on the site in the future, including looking at ways to replicate natural disasters seen everywhere.

