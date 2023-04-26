‘Erratic’ driver on wrong side of road arrested on A15

A flash mob performance from a Spalding dance school with songs through the decades has been viewed over 50,000 times on social media and YouTube.

Diamondz School of Dance, located on Bourne Road in Pode Hole, Spalding, was founded 16 years ago and is run by Abbi Thompson.

The flash mob was a big hit when it was performed on Spalding market day on Saturday, April 22 and the pupils will showcase another version at the Spalding Flower Parade next month.

Around 40 pupils took part, with a further 20 involved, and the crowd enjoyed the performance – a mix of songs through the decades.

The school’s owner Abbi Thompson told The Lincolnite: “We wanted to be involved again and spoke to Stephen Timewell

“It was fantastic and a lot of it we did by sending out YouTube tutorial videos to our members, of myself and other teachers, to enable families to join in.

“This is the first flash mob we’d done, especially on that scale. We wanted it to be authentic and accessible rather than purely choreographed and you can see in the video the joy on people’s faces.

“It makes you feel very proud of the town of Spalding and it is great for the children.”

The school was previously involved in the Spalding Flower Parade, but the parade stopped due to a lack of funding and support around 10 years ago.

It is now making a comeback from 11am on Saturday, May 13 at Castle Sports Field and through Spalding Town Centre. It is understood that thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

The theme for the 2023 event, which is run purely with volunteers from the local community, is to ‘illustrate life from 1920 to today’. The event will have a fresh new look, but will ‘incorporate some elements of nostalgia’ – see more information here.

Abbi is excited for her school to perform at the Spalding Flower Parade, which she says will include over 50 floats, lots of craft stalls, and live music.

Then on Sunday, May 7, a group from the school will perform as part of the King’s Coronation celebrations at the Asycoughfee Gardens Coronation Picnic in Spalding.

Prior to that, the school is holding an International Dance Weekend at its Spalding base this weekend (April 29 and 30).

