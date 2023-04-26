‘Erratic’ driver on wrong side of road arrested on A15
He failed a roadside breath test
A man has been arrested after the vehicle he was driving in was seen driving erratically along the A15 yesterday evening (Tuesday 25 April).
Officers were called at around 10.35pm to reports that a vehicle was travelling along the A15 towards Brigg on the wrong side of the road.
Officers stopped the vehicle where the driver is believed to have failed a road-side breath test and was subsequently arrested at the scene.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving a vehicle dangerously and driving without insurance.
He has since been released on police bail whilst we continue with our enquiries.
If anyone has any further information in relation to this incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 588 of 25 April.
