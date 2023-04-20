Five Guys submit plans to takeover Lincoln Brayford restaurant

Formal plans have been submitted for a new Five Guys restaurant in Lincoln.

The restaurant has submitted three separate applications for 9 Brayford Wharf, the former Handmade Burger Co premises.

It was revealed in March that Five Guys were at a “very advanced stage” to take over the site.

Now applications for advertising consent, listed building consent and internal and external alterations have been submitted to City of Lincoln Council.

They say it would bring day and evening trade to the location, which has been vacant since Handmade Burger Co. closed last summer.

Documents submitted by Firstplan on behalf of the chain said a new layout would include a centrally-located kitchen with a mix of fixed and loose seating throughout.

“The interior will be fitted out to Five Guys usual high quality standard and recognisable red and white branding with a mix of loose and fixed furniture, condiment, and drinks both alongside other features typical for a restaurant use, including new flooring, lighting and wall finishes,” said the agent.

“The proposals are acceptable resulting in no adverse impact to the host building, given the sensitive nature of the proposals and the existing works that have taken place at the building.

“The exterior and interior alterations together retain the building’s historic importance yet reflect the ingoing tenants needs.

“The proposals will result in an attractive day and evening use within this busy city centre location without detriment to the amenity of residents, surrounding uses or the designated heritage assets.”

The American chain, which is well known for its burgers and hot dogs, first launched in the UK in 10 years ago.

It has over 17,000 branches across the US after being established in 1987 by the Murrell family in Virginia.

Five Guys also boasts 250,000 possible burger order combinations, saying “customisation is truly what makes Five Guys stand out, as foodies are able to create their very own burger recipe.”

