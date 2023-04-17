Footage of awful collision near Lincoln goes viral on TikTok
The video has been viewed over two million times
Shocking footage of a three-vehicle collision near Lincoln has gone viral on TikTok.
The video, which has 2.1 million views and over 1,600 comments after being posted around a week ago, shows a white car waiting to turn right at a junction just outside of Doddington village near Lincoln.
Another car then ploughs into the back of it and pushes the vehicle forward.
This then forces a van to have to swerve out the way and nearly fall on its side.
Fortunately, everyone is believed to have had a lucky escape.
A TikTok account called ‘legacyautomotive23’ posted the video around a week ago with the caption “old dashcam film I found while scrolling”, although it doesn’t specify when the footage is from.
The video poster added that “she was very lucky in the van, everyone was just shaken luckily”.
A video of the incident was captured by Leslie Ryan on his dashcam and he told the Daily Mail: “I helped move some debris and made sure the people affected were ok. I then informed police of the dashcam footage. The driver of the white Astra was bruised and shaken up.”
