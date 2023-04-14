Former Gainsborough bank to be converted into office and flat space

The listed building has been left vacant since the closure of Lloyds Bank

A former bank in Gainsborough town centre is being given a new lease of life as it’s set to be converted into office space and flats.

The renovation, which includes the replacement of a rear extension, will see the listed building turned into serviced office accommodation and eight residential units.

Developers Silvervault Limited believe the plans will help conserve and revitalise the historic site as it has been left vacant since the recent closure of Lloyds Bank.

“The proposal is focused on converting and revitalising a vacant, vandalised listed building that is in a state of disrepair and urgently requires attention to avoid the further loss of historic features,” reads initial planning documents.

“The building will continue to deteriorate without a long-term viable use and will remain at risk.

“The proposal represents an investment in the maintenance of the building and its use and support its long-term active conservation.”

West Lindsey District Council agrees that the application will help preserve the building and its historic features and has since granted listed building consent for the development.

However, further details, including fully detailed drawings of the plans, need to be submitted before any work can be done.

The decision report concluded: “The proposals have been considered against the duty contained within section 16 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 as amended.

“In light of this assessment, the proposal is considered as preserving the desirability of the listed building and its setting. Furthermore, the proposed development will preserve the desirability of the special architectural features or historic interest it possesses.”

