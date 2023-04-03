Former school dating back to 19th century turned into family home

The property was built in 1897, and the purpose has changed over the years

A converted Victorian school which now stands as an attractive property between two historic market towns has been listed on the housing market for over £800,000.

Birch House at Witham-on-the-Hill, between Bourne and Stamford, is a sweeping four-bedroom property dating back to the late 1800s – and was formerly used as a school.

It has been listed on the housing market by estate agents Savills at a guide price of £845,000, with the property’s picturesque location and ample living space contributing to that final price. See the full listing here.

James Abbott, the property agent for Birch House, says of the home: “This property is in a wonderful setting, with beautiful views across countryside. The separate accommodation above the garages is a great asset and all within easy reach of Bourne and Stamford.”

It boasts four spacious bedrooms, double glazing throughout, access to the neighbouring countryside and a stone flagged dining terrace which runs along the entire length of the house.

Lets take a closer look inside:

