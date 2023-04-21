Former Stamford police officer who took cocaine guilty of gross misconduct

He would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned

A former Lincolnshire Police officer who admitted taking cocaine has been found guilty of gross misconduct after an accelerated misconduct hearing.

PC 422 Liam Shields, who was stationed at Stamford, resigned from the force in March 2023 after allegations of breaches of professional behaviour standards.

It was alleged that he partook in a line of cocaine between May 25 and 26 last year, an offence he admitted to during police interview.

Lincolnshire Police also previously said that former PC Shields took cocaine on various dates between April 13, 2019 and April 18, 2022 – while he was still a serving police officer.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Lincolnshire Police headquarters on Friday, April 21.

He was found to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Discreditable Conduct

Honest and Integrity

The Chair found the breaches proven and that they amounted to gross misconduct.

The outcome of the hearing was that former PC Shields would have been dismissed without notice, had he not already resigned in March 2023.

The Chair of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing was Chief Constable Chris Haward.

