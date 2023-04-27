Gainsborough-born Royle Family and Emmerdale actor dies
Rest in peace Peter
Tributes are flooding in for a much-loved Gainsborough-born actor known for his roles in The Royle Family and Emmerdale who has sadly died at the age of 82.
Peter Martin’s family were from Hull, but were in Gainsborough at the time of his birth due to the heavy bombing inflicted on the docks around the port of the East Yorkshire city in 1941.
The actor died on April 19 but a cause of death has not been disclosed.
He was renowned for his role as neighbour Joe Carroll in the Royle Family and played the character from 1998 until 2012.
Among the other characters he was best known for was Len Reynolds in ITV soap in Emmerdale. He also appeared in five different roles in Coronation Street.
Peter’s other parts included the movie Brassed Off, alongside Ewan McGregor and Pete Postlethwaite, as well as appearances in Chucklevision, Last of the Summer Wine and All Creatures Great and Small, and the role of Captain Mainwaring in the stage production of Dad’s Army.
So sad to here @emmerdale actor Peter Martin has died at the age of 82. He played Len for many years on the soap. Thoughts are with his family, friends and fans xx pic.twitter.com/dy4ifXn0aW
— Victoria Whittam (@vicwhittamITV) April 26, 2023
All of us at Gold are saddened by the passing of Peter Martin who lit up the screen as Joe Carroll in #TheRoyleFamily. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gna6qPuxfG
— GOLD (@goldchannel) April 26, 2023
Goodnight Folks…
…I’ll leave you with this
A Beautiful moment#RIPPeterMartin #RIPJoeCarroll https://t.co/khaPFpXXVc pic.twitter.com/cRS3f2CUZI
— The Morecambe & Wise Archive 👓🌞♥️ (@eric_ernie_col) April 26, 2023
Grimethorpe Colliery Band are saddened to hear of the passing of well-loved Brassed Off actor #PeterMartin.
Peter played one half of duo "Jim and Ernie", the lovable bass-carrying rogues who always sat at the back of the band and the back of the band bus. pic.twitter.com/5rjOLDqkCA
— Grimethorpe Colliery Band (@GrimethorpeBand) April 27, 2023
