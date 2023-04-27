4 hours ago

Gainsborough-born Royle Family and Emmerdale actor dies

Rest in peace Peter
Peter Martin starred as Joe Carroll in the Royle Family and is pictured alongside his co-star Doreen Keogh, who played his on-screen wife Mary Carroll. | Photo: BBC One

Tributes are flooding in for a much-loved Gainsborough-born actor known for his roles in The Royle Family and Emmerdale who has sadly died at the age of 82.

Peter Martin’s family were from Hull, but were in Gainsborough at the time of his birth due to the heavy bombing inflicted on the docks around the port of the East Yorkshire city in 1941.

The actor died on April 19 but a cause of death has not been disclosed.

He was renowned for his role as neighbour Joe Carroll in the Royle Family and played the character from 1998 until 2012.

Among the other characters he was best known for was Len Reynolds in ITV soap in Emmerdale. He also appeared in five different roles in Coronation Street.

Peter’s other parts included the movie Brassed Off, alongside Ewan McGregor and Pete Postlethwaite, as well as appearances in Chucklevision, Last of the Summer Wine and All Creatures Great and Small, and the role of Captain Mainwaring in the stage production of Dad’s Army.

