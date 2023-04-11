Gainsborough teen arrested for arson with intent to endanger life

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Original release:

We are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in John Jenkinson Close, Gainsborough.

We believe two unknown offenders released the handbrake of a Hyundai car and set fire to it.

This was reported to us at around 1.30am today, Saturday 8 March.

We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything between the hours of 11pm on 7 March and 1.30am today to call us.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, ring doorbell footage or dashcam.

If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 18 of 8 March.

