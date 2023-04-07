Ghanian midwives to make history joining northern Lincolnshire hospitals

Four Ghanian women are set to become the first internationally recruited midwives to join Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

The four midwives were trained and earned qualifications in their home country of Ghana, but have now relocated to the North Lincolnshire area.

They will take on roles at North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust hospitals in Scunthorpe and Grimsby, becoming the first midwives recruited overseas to join the trust.

All four are currently preparing for written and practical examinations that would allow them to join the Nursing and Midwifery Council, ahead of a 12-to-18-month preceptorship programme.

They were each inspired to become midwives by their own family experiences, or having relatives in the profession.

Janet is one of the four recruits, and she has trained and worked in midwifery for the last 14 years.

She said: “As a child, I spent my weekends at the hospital with my aunt who was a midwife.

“The staff used to call me ‘the baby midwife’ and I got to spend time with the patients and see babies being born.

“Growing up I realised midwifery was not only about ‘catching’ babies but providing holistic care to both mother and baby.”

Estarah’s midwife journey was inspired by her grandmother, and she said of the job: “I was determined to gain the scientific knowledge and evidence-based research to support the women I care for.

“Now, I love being in the labour room, getting to meet the babies I’ve monitored and helping those who need a little help to adapt to the outside world.”

Mary, another recruit to come from a long line of midwives, said: “Seeing my mum and granny do what they love the most and talking about their passion at home sparked my interest.

“I love the challenges that come with my job; being the first to see babies come out of the womb is exciting and helping mothers and their families through the transition to parenthood is what I enjoy most.”

Finally there is Penellia, who was told by her mother as a child that midwives had ‘superpowers’, and she said the job is incomparable to anything else.

“I believe midwifery is the most fulfilling profession someone can ever take on,” she said.

“It’s rewarding because of the unique opportunity it presents for care of prospective mothers, guiding them and assisting in birth. The satisfaction is like no other.”

These four women will be joined by four additional international recruits in May, followed by a further eight by the end of 2023.

The trust’s recruitment team in Grimsby has been providing the midwives with welcome brochures on their arrival, highlighting places of worship, as well as public transport and advice on how to set up a bank account ore register with a GP.

Temporary on-site accommodation was also arranged by the trust to allow for a smooth transition to the UK from Ghana.

Ellie Monkhouse, Chief Nurse at NLaG, said: “We are delighted to have these experienced midwives join us. Having midwifery teams that reflect our communities benefits us all.

“We look forward to learning from one another and providing excellent patient care together. I want to thank them for choosing to join us and I wish them all the best in their NHS career.”

