In Pictures: Hasler Series canoe races in Lincoln
The weather wasn’t kind, but competitors gave it their all
Dozens of canoeists braved the rain to compete in the Lincoln Hasler series races on Sunday.
The annual event attracts clubs from across the East Midlands.
The race started and finished on the Brayford Pool and then proceeded up the Fosse and Witham.
The weather conditions can best be described as “torrential”, but it didn’t put the intrepid competitors off.
The Hasler series has been competed since 1957 and is named after ‘Blondie’ Hasler, one of the cockleshell heroes from World War II.
See pictures below from this year’s event
