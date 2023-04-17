In pictures: Lincoln 10K 2023

Lincoln’s thrilling 10K race on Sunday, April 16 saw runners of all abilities tread the city streets, many raising money for charity.
Local runner Abbie Donnelly shattered her own female course record at the event, and Jordan Skelly claimed victory in the men’s race.
See the full results here.
Run For All, in partnership with the City of Lincoln Council, organised the race, which began at 10am on Riseholme Road and concluded at the historic Lincoln Cathedral.
The course took runners through Longsdales Road, Nettleham Road, Church Lane, Newport, Yarborough Crescent, Burton Road, Queen Elizabeth Road, and back along Riseholme Road.
Runners were encouraged to fundraise for a charity of their choice or one of the event’s partner charities, which include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Sophie’s Journey, and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
See the full gallery of 10K pictures below:
