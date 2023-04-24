1 min ago

In pictures: Lincoln Civic Award presented to hero firefighters

They rescued survivors of Turkey earthquake
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter, Dog Handler Neil Woodmansey, Services Group Manager Ashley Hildred, Training Watch Manager Mark Dungworth, Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam on the back row. Pictured at the front are Lincoln Mayor, Councillor Rosanne Kirk, and rescue dog Colin.

Four Lincolnshire firefighters were presented the Lincoln Civic Award after pulling survivors from buildings shattered by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

A 7.8 magnitude quake battered southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor.

As part of an international search and rescue mission to help survivors in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, the Lincolnshire firefighters were deployed with a 77-strong team from the UK.

They were Group Manager Ashley Hildred, usually based at Nettleham, Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam, Training Watch Manager Mark Dungworth and experienced dog handler Neil Woodmansey, with his search dog Colin.

City Sheriff Jasmit Phull; Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam, Dog Handler Neil Woodmansey; rescue dog Colin; Lincoln Mayor, Councillor Rosanne Kirk; Services Group Manager Ashley Hildred; and Training Watch Manager Mark Dungworth.

Lincoln-based charity Developmentplus has been “highly commended” by the Civic Award Trustees.

It has 25 years experience of working alongside disadvantaged and vulnerable people to help improve their lives. In 2022, Developmentplus supported 511 beneficiaries through four one-to-one projects.

Lincoln-based charity Developmentplus was “highly commended” for its work. Lincoln Mayor, Councillor Rosanne Kirk, presented the charity’s Chief Executive Lynsey Collinson with a certificate.

