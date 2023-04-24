In pictures: Lincoln Civic Award presented to hero firefighters
They rescued survivors of Turkey earthquake
Four Lincolnshire firefighters were presented the Lincoln Civic Award after pulling survivors from buildings shattered by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.
A 7.8 magnitude quake battered southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
As part of an international search and rescue mission to help survivors in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, the Lincolnshire firefighters were deployed with a 77-strong team from the UK.
They were Group Manager Ashley Hildred, usually based at Nettleham, Sleaford Crew Manager Colin Calam, Training Watch Manager Mark Dungworth and experienced dog handler Neil Woodmansey, with his search dog Colin.
Lincoln-based charity Developmentplus has been “highly commended” by the Civic Award Trustees.
It has 25 years experience of working alongside disadvantaged and vulnerable people to help improve their lives. In 2022, Developmentplus supported 511 beneficiaries through four one-to-one projects.
