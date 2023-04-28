In Pictures: Red Arrows pre-season training in Croatia

The Red Arrows have been in Croatia for pre-season training ahead of a busy 2023 schedule for the RAF’s aerobatic display team.

With the Red Arrows preparing for the start of the 2023 season in late May, the team flew out to Croatia for a series of training exercises focused on this year’s display routine.

It has been all blue skies and bright weather in the European nation during Exercise Spring Hawk 23, with pilots trying out new manoeuvres and perfecting their skills ahead of the new season.

More than 40 dates have been added to the Red Arrows’ calendar for this upcoming season, with dates booked in right up until mid-September.

A series of flypasts in several other locations across the world are yet to be confirmed and added for the Red Arrows’ 59th season.

Major flypasts will see nine aircraft take part, while aerobatic displays will be carried out in an eight-jet formation.

Alongside this change, there are also three new pilots joining the team for 2023, with Rich Walker, Tom Hansford and Ollie Suckling flying Reds 2-4 respectively this year.

They will replace Squadron Leaders Jon Bond and Gregor Ogston, whose time came to a scheduled end in December 2022.

This training schedule in Croatia comes after three days of practice flights from the Red Arrows’ new home – RAF Waddington – at the end of March.

Wing Commander Adam Collins, Officer Commanding of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “I know many people, including countless families, are already eager to plan which of these events they’ll be going to and we can’t wait to entertain and inspire those watching.

“The 2023 season is one of the busiest in recent years and each show is a great opportunity for the Red Arrows to perform a new display that represents the speed, agility and innovation of the RAF.”

See more photos from the Red Arrows’ pre-season training in Croatia below:

