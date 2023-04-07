Ingoldmells murder victim identified as man from Rotherham
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder, one released
Lincolnshire Police have identified 43-year-old Gareth Hart from Rotherham as the man who tragically died following an incident in Ingoldmells in the early hours of April 6.
On Thursday night police arrested a 33-year-old man from Derbyshire on suspicion of murder, in connection with the death in Ingoldmells near Fantasy Island.
A 30-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder earlier on Thursday, has been released with no further action.
The victim was discovered injured following an altercation near the Fantasy Grill & Balti takeaway during the early hours, and died shortly thereafter.
Officers were observed dredging drains close to the cordoned-off scene.
The investigation into the incident continues, and the police are asking for assistance.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the Roman Bank area between 9pm on 5 April and 3am the next day, should contact police on 101, quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.