Inquest opened into death of Gareth Hart in Ingoldmells

A man has been charged with his murder

A coroner’s inquest has been opened into the death of Gareth Hart, who died after an altercation near Fantasy Island.

The 43-year-old from Rotherham was found near Fantasy Grill and Balti on April 6.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, has appeared in court charged with his murder.

Lincoln Coroner’s Court recorded his cause of death as currently undetermined at a hearing today.

Mr Hart was described as an unemployed scaffolder who lived in Thurnscoe.

He was divorced and living with his parents at the time of his death.

Corner Paul Smith opened the inquest, which has now been adjourned to Friday, October 6.

Malek is set to appear in Lincoln Crown Court on May 30, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

He will enter a plea then.

A trial, if there is one, is estimated to last two weeks.

