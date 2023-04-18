Inquest opens into death of Lincoln woman as murder probe continues

An inquest was opened into the death of 26-year-old Holly Bramley (latterly Metson) after a man was charged with her murder.

Officers were called to Shuttleworth House in Lincoln over concerns for the welfare of a woman at the high-rise flats on Saturday, March 25. The body was found some 12 miles away in Bassingham and was later formally identified as Holly.

A murder investigation was soon launched and Nicholas Metson, 27, also of Shuttleworth House, was charged with murder.

According to the coroner’s report Holly, who was born in Coventry, was married and lived with her partner Nicholas Metson with both listed as unemployed.

Frances Hollingbury performed a post-mortem examination on the victim on April 5, 2023.

An inquest was opened by Paul Smith, His Majesty’s Coroner for Lincolnshire on Tuesday, April 18. The cause of death was listed as unascertained and the inquest was adjourned until September 23, 2023.

Nicholas Metson showed no emotion when he appeared in court for a short hearing last month. He will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 3.

The case was provisionally listed for trial at Lincoln Crown Court to be in either late September or early October.

A second man, 27-year-old Josh Hancock, was previously charge with assisting an offender and disposing of a corpse to obstruct a corner.

