Labour leader Keir Starmer lends support to Save RAF Scampton campaign

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has backed a local campaign to stop to hundreds of asylum seekers being housed at RAF Scampton by the government.

He warned it would jeopardise a vital investment in the area.

The Leader of the Opposition met with Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Lincoln, Hamish Falconer, to discuss a controversial new Home Office plan during a visit to Scunthorpe.

Backlash has been rife at RAF Scampton since the plans were announced, and a petition calling for the decision to be reversed has been signed some 65,000 times at the time of reporting.

However, preparations are now underway to convert it into temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, waiting for their applications to be processed.

Keir Starmer said: “I fully support Hamish Falconer’s campaign to save Scampton.

“The government’s plan to house 2,000 asylum seekers at Scampton jeopardizes an important investment opportunity that would bring thousands of high-tech jobs to the area.

“It also threatens to destroy the heritage of one of the UK’s most significant sites, including the Dambusters legacy.”

It is part of the Home Office’s plan to cut into the asylum backlog, after it came under intense scrutiny for the use of hotels in Skegness last year.

This has likely scuppered West Lindsey District Council and Scampton Holdings’ £300m vision to keep the airfield operational, as well as providing thousands of job and education opportunities at the site.

The RAF base steeped in history, best known as the birth place of the 617 Squadron and the long-time of the Red Arrows, before its closure at the end of 2022.

Hamish Falconer, who is bidding to be Lincoln’s MP at the next General Election, has announced his intention to invite Home Secretary Suella Braverman to RAF Scampton, to “witness firsthand the site’s unsuitability” for housing asylum seekers.

Mr Falconer added: “I appreciate Keir’s endorsement of our campaign to protect Scampton and the established development.

“We will persist in our fight against this deplorable plan, and should legal challenges be unsuccessful, remember that a Labour Government could be the key to stopping it.

“It’s worth noting the tireless efforts of local Labour members and council candidates like Giles Sullivan, who are staunchly opposing these plans.”

