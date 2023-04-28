Landmark redevelopment of Lincoln City’s Stacey West Stand begins

Work is getting underway for a new multi-million pound redevelopment of Lincoln City’s Stacey West stand.

The project will include a safe standing trial and a new base of operations for the club’s community and charity work via the Lincoln City Foundation – with construction work commencing in the coming weeks.

The £3 million project will see a range of infrastructure improvements at the stadium, as well as a new community skills and education hub which serves as a base of operations for the Lincoln City Foundation.

A new facility inside the Stacey West stand will be built to accommodate this, with community spaces, dedicated office space and classrooms designed to engage with and help those in the local area.

Plans were slightly altered last year as a result of a “volatile” economic landscape, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis, meaning that a 1,500 seat expansion of the stand could not go ahead.

Instead, the club removed the second tier of seating from its proposals and pitched for a safe standing trial, with railings to allow fans in the Stacey West Stand to stand up to watch the game rather than sit down.

Safe standing at football stadiums has been a hot discussion since legislation was brought in for all major clubs to develop all-seater stadiums, following a string of fatalities inside grounds during the 80s and 90s.

Lincoln City are one of the clubs keen to be involved in a possible trial of the scheme, in the hopes that it could return in future.

Planning permission was granted back in January 2023 for the revised plans, after four years of behind-the-scenes work, and the vision can now finally be brought into fruition.

Martin Hickerton, the chief executive of Lincoln City Foundation, said the plans have been ongoing from the moment he started at the Foundation some two years ago, and he is delighted to see it “start to come to life”.

“It allows us to work so closely together. You get 10,000 fans here on a big match day, and if we can engage with even a fraction of them, it’s a lot of people,” he said.

“Likewise we can engage with the local schools and colleges, as well as members of the community, and invite them back in to this new hub. It’s a really good way for us to work together, and it really puts the Foundation on the map in terms of the work we can do in the community.

“At the moment, you wouldn’t necessarily know where we were unless you came to find us, but with the new hub you’ll see us as soon as you come to Cross Street and into the stadium footprint.

“I think it will be great to have that because the community is the heart of the football club.”

Discussing the trial of safe standing, Lincoln City Chief Executive Liam Scully said: “I’m incredibly biased of course, but the real success of this project has been that we’ve driven innovation throughout.

“We have pushed, challenged and questioned the policy makers rather than taking an out-of-the box template, so rails over seats and railed seating will be a part of the project overall – but what we don’t quite know yet is the ratio.

“For us, fundamentally we believe that football fans should be allowed to enjoy the game, so long as it is safe and legal, however they want to – whether that is seated or stood up.”

Mr Scully goes on to discuss the Stacey West development and the wider impact of the football club on the community, saying that a strong connection with supporters and local people is incredibly important to the team’s success on and off the pitch.

He adds: “It would be no use developing just what fans see on the green rectangle, for example just having a really good first team and not improving the facilities, training grounds, stadium, development structures etc. and the community is no different to that.

“I do believe a core factor in our recent success has been the strength of the relationship with the fans, and building support with fans can’t just be done for 90 minutes every Saturday, it has to be our everyday actions and the way we communicate with them.

“The community skills hub is going to be such an incredibly important component of that. Firstly it is to play our part in supporting the Sincil Bank area and wider Park ward, but then it is our extended Lincoln and Lincolnshire community which can be beneficiaries of that, and not just on match days either.”

The project has been funded after a total of £1.8 million was secured through grants from the Be Lincoln Town Deal and significant investment from the Stacey West Investment Bond, as well as from club directors themselves.

