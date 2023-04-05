Police raid Birchwood flat after wanted man refuses to come out

Road was cordoned off for several hours

A man has been arrested following a large police operation in the Birchwood area of Lincoln.

Parts of Westfield Avenue and Delfield Avenue were cordoned off for several hours.

Officers were called after reports of an assault.

A 40-year-old man refused to leave a flat, and specially trained police officers with shields entered it to arrest him.

Eyewitnesses reported large numbers of police in the area, with drones seen flying above.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after our officers were called to a property in Lincoln.

“We were called to a home in Woodfield Avenue at around 8.35am this morning, Wednesday, 5 April.

“The 40-year-old man refused to leave the premises, before specially trained officers using shields were forced to enter the property and locate him.

“He was then arrested by officers and our investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Incident number 59 of 5 April.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now