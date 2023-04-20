Lincoln and Louth climbing gyms to close immediately
‘Sadly time wasn’t on our side’
A family-run climbing gym has closed its Louth and Lincoln centres as the cost of living crisis and Covid pandemic took their toll.
Ascend Climbing Gym has broken the sad news on social media.
Owners Heather and Darren Thompson opened the Louth branch on North Holme Road in 2019, and opened their second in Lincoln on Tritton Road opposite The Showroom last year.
The business said “from the bottom of our hearts we are sorry for the closure”.
Ascend Climbing Gym posted a statement about the closure on social media, which read: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce the closing of Ascend Climbing Gym Louth and Lincoln.
“We started our journey in 2019 and it has been nothing short of amazing. Both the centres were fully built and designed by Darren and me, with help from friends, so much love went into both venues.
“We have met some amazing people, and through Ascend many people have become passionate climbers and formed lasting friendships.
“We opened the centres with the idea of bringing climbing to people of the community, sadly time wasn’t on our side. We hit a pandemic five months after opening Louth, and then a cost of living crisis shortly after Lincoln. Small business is sadly suffering.
“We can’t thank our customers enough, you have become friends and given us lasting memories.
“A special mention to Kevin Woodthorpe allowing us to start this journely and believe in us, and our family for the support day in, day out.
“From the bottom of our hearts we are sorry for the closure. Please don’t give up your climbing goals. We hope to see you climbing again one day soon.”
Anyone with questions should email [email protected].
