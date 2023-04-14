Lincoln band beat thousands to reach semi-final for Isle of Wight Festival spot

One of their tracks appeared in several TV shows

A Lincoln band has beat off competition from thousands of other artists to reach the final 30 in a competition to win a spot at Isle of Wight Festival.

The band formed after four friends met at the University of Lincoln to write, release and perform songs that they wanted to be hearing in the world.

Mosaics, who have had a track appear in several major television series worldwide, describe themselves as fusing “the best of 90s Britpop with the contemporary shimmer of modern indie-rock and dream-pop”, and inspired by the Stereophonics, DMA’s, The Killers, and Sam Fender.

Lead singer Owen Paul, 24, and guitarist Stu Smith, 23, write the “dream rock anthems”, and drummer James Turner, 24, and bassist George Moore, 24, bring their “punchy swagger and groove to the sound”.

It nearly wasn’t to be for the band after lockdown hit in 2020 and they all returned to their respective hometowns of Birmingham, Norwich, Skegness, and Sheffield and didn’t play together for over a year.

However, when Stu got a new job in London he met current publishers Xacutti Productions, founded by Tom Allom and Nigel Heath, and it led to the band getting back together and releasing two songs – Weekend in Paris and Technicolour.

The production company were very interested in Mosaics’ track Weekend in Paris and signed a deal with them in 2021.

The video for the track made its TV debut when it appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch last summer.

It is an exciting time for the Lincoln band who are preparing to perform at Notting Hill Arts Club in the semi-final of Hot Vox Music’s New Blood competition on Saturday, April 15.

The prize is for two emerging acts to win a spot at this summer’s Isle of Wight Festival.

After several thousand acts entered, it was whittled down to 75 for the quarter-finals in March. The 75 performed at various venues in London and Birmingham, including The Hoxton Underbelly where Mosaics impressed.

The bands were split into groups of five at each venue, with an industry spokesperson and fans’ votes the deciding factors and the latter putting Mosaics through.

The quarter-final was the final date of Mosaics’ UK tour, which also saw them perform in Brighton, Manchester, and a sold-out headline show at Liquor in Lincoln.

The semi-final will see Mosaics perform their new track Jackie Brown, while Boston singer Ainjiel will join them on stage for part of the set.

After this Saturday’s semi-final, 10 will progress through to the two finals in May and the Lincoln graduates hope their competition will continue.

Drummer James Turner, who is a Local Democracy Reporter covering Lincolnshire, said: “We are really proud of ourselves and how far we’ve got so far.

“Hopefully we can carry on this train and take ourselves as far as possible in this competition.

“It has been great working with Hot Vox – Guy and Harrison – and we have a good relationship with them and going forward are hoping to arrange more gigs.”

After seeing their tracks appear on hit television shows, it has given the four friends extra motivation to push forward in a very competitive industry.

James added: “It definitely gives us a bit more recognition, but we’ve always had the mindset of wanting to get as far as possible in this industry and we can’t express how thankful we are for having the opportunities we’ve had so far.

“Lincoln is the place that set the band up and running, where we all met at uni, and gave us the inspiration for our main songs.

“There are a lot of successful bands in Lincolnshire right now, including Vigilantes, Moskito, LA Sunday, and The Rills, and we’ve had the pleasure of playing with these guys a few times. It feels great knowing a lot of artists are coming out of my home county.”

As well as the upcoming competition, Mosaics are also planning more gigs, including a show in Lincoln, and another tour for later this year.

Lead guitarist and co-song writer Stu Smith added: “Our newest material has really injected our live set with more energy and euphoric moments for the crowd to engage on a whole other level than before.

“The biggest part of this journey for us is connecting with everyone who comes to see us play and showcasing new music that we’re really proud of.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now