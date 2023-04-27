Lincoln barbershop owner downsizes as electricity bill goes ‘through the roof’

She has adapted to the situation and added more services

A mum-of-three is downsizing the Lincoln barbershop she’s owned for nearly 15 years after refusing to be beaten by the cost of living crisis.

Linzi Devine, 41, first opened Kutz Salon as a walk-in barber shop at 39 Newport in Lincoln in 2008, when her electric bill was normally around £70 to £80 per month.

However, that cost has now almost tripled, and at one point Linzi thought she was going to have to close her business down.

The single mum was determined not to be beaten and has adapted to the situation by adding new services to her business, which has relocated to a nearby smaller premises at 53 Newport.

Linzi has introduced two female hairdressers to cut and colour ladies’ hair, while her daughter Maddison is offering a nail service from the same shop. She has also introduced an online booking system to give people flexibility.

Although she is trying to see the positives in the relocation, she is still battling against “the massive competition of the increase in new barbers opening in Lincoln”.

She also faces a “17% to 25% increase in prices for products and tools, including clippers.”

After being forced to downsize in order for her business to survive, Linzi said: “The lease was coming up for renewal and the electric was going through the roof as the premises was double the size (of where I have moved to) and the costs were too much.

“Trying to keep a big shop like that heated and lit was my biggest outgoing.

“I have lost a lot of footfall, and since COVID a lot of men are going longer between haircuts. It has not come back to pre-COVID levels of trade.”

On the relocation, Linzi added: “It is not the move I initially wanted to do, but I have worked hard and made it into a positive.

“Initially, it was very worrying and it got to the point where I might have to close.

“I have made personal sacrifices to keep the business going as a single mum. I was determined that if I had come through two recessions and COVID that I didn’t want to be beaten by the cost of living and increased prices.”

