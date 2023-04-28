Lincoln City to mark Bradford fire disaster which claimed fans’ lives

A memorial will be held next month for victims of the Valley Parade Fire Disaster, including two Lincoln City fans.

56 spectators were killed when a fire spread through the stadium at an away match between Lincoln City and Bradford City in 1985.

Lifelong Imps supporters Bill Stacey and Jim West lost their lives, and are now commemorated in the LNER stadium’s Stacey West stand.

The memorial on Thursday, May 11 will mark the 38th anniversary of the tragedy.

Friends and families of the deceased, as well as representatives of both clubs, will attend the ceremony at 11am in Centenary Square, Bradford, with members of the public welcome.

Bradford City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “After the return of a physical memorial service for the first time since before the pandemic last year, we will once again come together to remember the 56 lives lost on May 11 1985 in person.

“As with each and every year, it is hugely important for us to be able to pay our respects to those who sadly lost their lives, and the families who remain affected by the Valley Parade Fire Disaster to this day, in the most fitting way possible.

“This year, of course, the service will be made even more poignant following the sad passing of two hugely significant figures linked to the tragedy recently, who all of us at Bradford City hold so very dear.

“It is important that this year, while we honour all those affected by the disaster on the 38th anniversary, we also pay tribute to Professor David Sharpe OBE, founder of Bradford’s Plastic Surgery and Burns Research Unit, and Jockel Reisner, who sculpted the Bradford City Fire Memorial which stands in Centenary Square.

“We invite and encourage people to join us in the City Centre on Thursday May 11, as we come together to collectively pay our respects.”

The disaster was one of the deadliest in British sporting history, and led to new safety standards for stadiums.

