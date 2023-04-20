Lincoln food hub forced to close by crippling costs
It will continue to support those in need
Food charity Fareshare has announced it will be closing its Lincoln redistribution depot within months due to rising costs.
Fareshare, which distributes surplus food to charities and people in need, opened a £60,000 depot at Vulcan Park off George Street in Lincoln in July 2021.
However less than two years later, it will be closing due to soaring operating costs and bills as Fareshare looks to consolidate its sites.
The Vulcan Park depot will close June 30 this year.
Community food members and stakeholders have been informed of the planned closure, and Fareshare says it aims to minimise any impact on food supply, and will continue supporting those in need.
A spokesperson for Fareshare Midlands said: “Due to the challenging external environment, unprecedented increase in energy prices and the associated business operating costs, FareShare Midlands has made the difficult decision to consolidate the number of sites we currently operate from.
“As a result, we will be closing our Lincoln and Holmewood sites. Any staff or volunteers leaving due to the closures will be fully supported during this process.
“While this is understandably a tough decision, it will strengthen our overall financial position and long-term sustainability.
“We remain fully focused on providing the same service to all our existing members, minimising any impact on food supply or service offered.
“We are proud to work alongside 550 charities and community groups across the Midlands to get food where it is needed.
“We will continue exploring opportunities to grow our partnerships and membership to benefit our communities.”
The Lincoln depot would distribute surplus food from Lincolnshire Co-op stores and other retailers across the county.
Nationally, Fareshare made headlines during 2020 after its partnership with Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who campaigned for an extension of the free school meals scheme.
