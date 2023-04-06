Lincoln man behind bars for violent threats

A man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for public order offences which included racially aggravated behaviour, threatening violence, throwing a bottle and shouting in the street, and also assaulting a police officer.

The incidents happened on 3 April. We received reports that a man had been seen cycling around Lincoln, gesturing and shouting at members of public. Later that same day, he was witnessed throwing a bottle at a window in Friars Lane, Lincoln. Officers attended the incident, and on arrival, found Matthew Pearson, 26, of Ruckland Avenue, Lincoln, who was abusive. He was arrested and taken to custody where he was again abusive.

He was charged with three public order offences, including one which was racially aggravated, and assault of an emergency worker.

He was remanded into custody and appeared in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (5 April) where he was sentenced to 10 months in prison for the offences. He was also sentenced to five months to run concurrently for previous offences of shop thefts in January, February and March, and assault by beating on 21 February.

In a separate case, shoplifter Nathan Lewis, 22, of Goldsmith Walk, Lincoln, has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison following an arrest and charge for six shop thefts, and five breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

The thefts took place between 23 March and 4 April at Co-Op shops and Asda in Lincoln, where he stole items including hundreds of pounds of meat, cheese, and vodka.

Both have now begun their sentences.

