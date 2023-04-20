Lincoln village restaurant condemns racist language to staff

A popular Indian restaurant near Lincoln has warned it will not tolerate any rudeness to staff after one was described as a “foreigner”.

MaCh Indian Restuarant in North Greetwell shared their outrage on social media.

The restuarant said the staff member was made to feel “othered” and “magnified and judged”.

MaCh Indian Restuarant is located on Wragby Road East and was founded in 2006 by Mav Gosal and Charlotte.

The owners posted on Wednesday: “We will and cannot tolerate any rudeness to our staff in house or when they are delivering a service to you.

“It’s distasteful also to suggest “foreigners” are somehow beneath you, a word used to describe a member of staff today. More so when the comment comes from our own village.

“18 years strong in Lincoln, we have been mostly welcomed with open arms and kindness. We are grateful to those who appreciate us and the service we provide. Please be kind and mindful with language used to our staff. Thank you.”

The restaurant posted again on Thursday thanking customers for their support.

The owners said: “We felt unbelievable comfort reading your messages last night as did our team. Your kindness in reaching out whether it be in our DMs or on our post had us going through a wave of emotions.

“Last night a member of our team felt ‘othered’ he should not have felt magnified and judged, and that is why without hesitation we had to be clear on what kind of establishment we are.

“We welcome everyone, this is a place to gather and reset your day. It’s also a safe place for our team.”

