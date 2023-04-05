Lincoln woman airlifted to hospital after collapsing from ‘spiked drink’

She wants better measures to prevent spiking

A woman from Lincoln has spoken about the harrowing experience of collapsing after reportedly having her drink spiked on a night out.

Melissa McCann, a 25-year-old project delivery manager, was on a night out in Lincoln on Saturday, April 1 when she fell ill late in the evening.

She had visited two High Street bars with her friend, and was approached by an older man in one of them.

Feeling as though she was being harassed, she went outside to vape while her friend ordered drinks.

Around 10.45pm, she started to feel ill and decided to go home, but abruptly collapsed on Clasketgate before she could get there.

“I think I’m still in a bit of shock over it”, she said.

“I’ve been going out in Lincoln since I was 18. I know nowhere is safe but you never expect it could happen to you until it does.”

The air ambulance was called after Melissa was unresponsive and not breathing on the floor.

Emergency services were able to resuscitate her on arrival and transfer her to Lincoln County Hospital.

Air ambulance incident notes show that the case was treated as emergency call due to suspected cardiac or respiratory arrest.

Melissa has since been discharged from hospital following treatment, and has been left shaken by the incident.

Drink spiking reports surged 850% in Lincolnshire back in 2021, with 33 of the 38 reports from that year coming from the city of Lincoln.

A number of bars across the city are pushing to stop drink spiking, introducing a number of measures such as the Ask for Angela scheme and toppers that go above drink glasses.

Melissa, though, feels more promotion of these offers is needed to ensure that people in the city are aware.

She said: “I’m scared to go out now and get spiked again. I know it was just bad luck and I’m glad it was me who got spiked and not someone else because their body might have not been able to fight off whatever was put in my drink.

“I know bars were offering cup covers but I have never seen them. There’s no signs in bars say to to ask for them or if they provide them.

“I won’t let it ruin going out having a good time but I think I’ll always be on edge now.

“I also think bouncers need to be inside of the clubs/bars as well not just at the doors. Their presence within in the building would stop people from harassing others.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We attended Clasketgate, Lincoln on 1 April just after 11pm. Incident 482 of 1 April refers.

“We received a report that a women had become unwell and believed she may have had a drink spiked.

“Our investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.