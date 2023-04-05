Menu
Lincoln woman airlifted to hospital after collapsing from ‘spiked drink’

She wants better measures to prevent spiking
Melissa McCann went on a night out with friends, and ended up unresponsive after an alleged drink spike. | Photo: Melissa McCann

A woman from Lincoln has spoken about the harrowing experience of collapsing after reportedly  having her drink spiked on a night out.

Melissa McCann, a 25-year-old project delivery manager, was on a night out in Lincoln on Saturday, April 1 when she fell ill late in the evening.

She had visited two High Street bars with her friend, and was approached by an older man in one of them.

Feeling as though she was being harassed, she went outside to vape while her friend ordered drinks.

Around 10.45pm, she started to feel ill and decided to go home, but abruptly collapsed on Clasketgate before she could get there.

“I think I’m still in a bit of shock over it”, she said.

“I’ve been going out in Lincoln since I was 18. I know nowhere is safe but you never expect it could happen to you until it does.”

Lincoln’s upper High Street area. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The air ambulance was called after Melissa was unresponsive and not breathing on the floor.

Emergency services were able to resuscitate her on arrival and transfer her to Lincoln County Hospital.

Air ambulance incident notes show that the case was treated as emergency call due to suspected cardiac or respiratory arrest.

Melissa has since been discharged from hospital following treatment, and has been left shaken by the incident.

Drink spiking reports surged 850% in Lincolnshire back in 2021, with 33 of the 38 reports from that year coming from the city of Lincoln.

A number of bars across the city are pushing to stop drink spiking, introducing a number of measures such as the Ask for Angela scheme and toppers that go above drink glasses.

Melissa, though, feels more promotion of these offers is needed to ensure that people in the city are aware.

Melissa’s night was turned upside down by the incident. | Photo: Melissa McCann

She said: “I’m scared to go out now and get spiked again. I know it was just bad luck and I’m glad it was me who got spiked and not someone else because their body might have not been able to fight off whatever was put in my drink.

“I know bars were offering cup covers but I have never seen them. There’s no signs in bars say to to ask for them or if they provide them.

“I won’t let it ruin going out having a good time but I think I’ll always be on edge now.

“I also think bouncers need to be inside of the clubs/bars as well not just at the doors. Their presence within in the building would stop people from harassing others.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We attended Clasketgate, Lincoln on 1 April just after 11pm.  Incident 482 of 1 April refers.

“We received a report that a women had become unwell and believed she may have had a drink spiked.

“Our investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

1 hour ago

RAF Scampton signs have been removed | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

Noticeable changes can be seen at RAF Scampton as the Home Office begins preparations for the controversial migrant camp.

Signage around the former RAF base has been taken down, leaving the front gate completely bare.

The site’s monument to the Red Arrows at the entrance has also been removed.

The Home Office says physical works to make it suitable for housing up to 2000 asylum seekers are set to begin shortly, although site investigation specialists have already been spotted on site.

The changes are the first physical signs of the former RAF base’s new use, which have caused outcry in the local community.

West Lindsey District Council is looking at legal action against the Home Office to prevent the plans from going forwards. It says it remains committed to protecting, preserving and enhancing RAF Scampton for the long-term sustainable benefit of its communities.

‘Save our Scampton’ signs have appeared across the area | Photo: James Turner

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) first announced it would be closing the base in 2018 as part of cost-saving measures, moving Lincolnshire’s own aerobatics display team to RAF Waddington and deploying other personnel elsewhere.

A parade celebrating 106 years of history at RAF Scampton helped mark the occasion in September last year, exploring its pivotal role during war and peace.

It’s since been announced that the base will be used to house up to 2,000 migrants while they await processing.

In total there will be 3,700 men housed across RAF Scampton and another surplus military site in Wethersfield in Essex.

The news was confirmed by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick during a House of Commons speech on Wednesday, March 29, but has sparked outcry from residents as it has thrown a spanner into the gears of an ambitious £300 million heritage, tourism and enterprise project which promised them thousands of highly-skilled jobs.

Leaders labelled it a ‘landmark deal’, but there are now concerns over whether it will happen at all. Banners with the tagline ‘Save our Scampton’ have appeared across the area as a result.

2 hours ago

Buses were left queuing at Dover port for hours on end - and a Lincolnshire driver has shared details of his 58 hour trip to Italy. | Photo: Dave Stewart

A Sleaford coach driver who got stuck in the Dover port chaos saw a day-long coach trip drag on  for 58 hours.

Driver Dave Stewart, 26, was driving a Bland’s coach full of Bristol school children on an Easter holidays trip to Sauze d’Oulx, near Turin in Italy.

The coach set off from the school at 4pm on Saturday, April 1, but was already delayed by three hours because of delays at Dover port.

The coach ran into queue troubles at Dover, like hundreds of others over the weekend. | Photo: Dave Stewart

Coaches were left waiting in packed queues at the Kent port of Dover over the weekend.

Delays of several hours were reported due to the need for individually processing each vehicle that passes through.

It comes after the introduction of new processes brought in as a result of Brexit, which Downing Street now say played a part in the queues, despite ministers initially denying this in interviews.

Poor weather and high volumes of traffic were also blamed.

| Photo: Dave Stewart

Upon arriving at the port, Dave said the coach was was turned away from Dover and sent to a truck stop to wait for another ferry.

The coach was booked for the 9.30pm Saturday night ferry, and ended up boarding the 9.10pm Sunday night one instead – a full 24 hours later.

This routine trip to Italy, which usually takes 16 to 18 hours, ended up taking 58 hours.

Thankfully, the children have now arrived and can enjoy their holidays.

The great news is that the kids did eventually arrive for their holiday – just a couple of days later than expected! | Photo: Dave Stewart

Dave said that communication was “non-existent” between drivers and border staff.

No food and only “a small amount of water” was handed out to passengers on the hundreds of coaches waiting in queues.

Dave said: “The only updates we could get were from other drivers we know and on social media.

“The only updates we got time wise were through other drivers too. We did not hear anything from any staff at Dover.”

The trip saw them go to Sauze d’Oulx near Turin. | Photo: Dave Stewart

He continues: “It is a worry that these issues are happening more often. We were stuck at Dover and Calais in February half term for approximately six hours each way. It’s simply not good enough.

“These delays are quite rightly putting passengers off using coaches – there could be a loss of business due to them.

“The kids were in good spirits as they were excited to be going on holiday, and they were playing football, netball and dancing outside the coach while we were in the queues.

“However, they won’t have the same excitement for the journey home, which we expect to take just as long.

“It was stressful for us as drivers as we can only work for 21 hours with two of us driving so we were burning into our time, due to this we had to have an overnight stop just south of Calais.”

| Photo: Dave Stewart

