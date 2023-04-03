Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: Don’t miss the extended deadline for nominations

In response to an overwhelming number of entry requests, the deadline for nominations in the prestigious Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards has been extended. The new deadline is now set for midnight on Friday, April 7, rather than the original closing date of Wednesday, April 5.

Organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards aims to honour and celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire. The University of Lincoln’s Enterprise & Research department serves as the headline sponsor, providing essential support for this esteemed event.

The record number of entries received so far demonstrates the thriving business community in the region, showcasing the dedication, innovation, and success of Greater Lincolnshire’s entrepreneurs and enterprises. The decision to extend the nomination deadline is a testament to the event organisers’ commitment to accommodating the high level of interest and ensuring all deserving businesses have an opportunity to participate.

With eleven categories now open for nominations, the awards cover a wide range of industries and sectors. The judging lunch, scheduled for April 13, will bring together a panel of experts to carefully evaluate each entry and ultimately determine the winners.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards is a fantastic platform for local businesses to gain recognition, make connections, and celebrate their achievements. With the deadline extension, there’s still time for business owners and leaders to submit their nominations and be part of this prestigious event.

For those interested in nominating a business or individual, don’t miss the new deadline of midnight on Friday, April 7. Be part of the celebration and recognition of Greater Lincolnshire’s business excellence.

NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN

SME of the Year | Sponsored by the University of Lincoln – Research and Enterprise

Family Business of the Year | Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Exporter/International Business of the Year | Sponsored by Duncan & Topliss

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park

Charitable Business of the Year | Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Agri-Food Business of the Year | Sponsored by Pearson Hydraulics Ltd

Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year

Rising Star of the Year | Sponsored by Shooting Star

Business Leader of the Year

Business of the Year | Sponsored by Regus

Tech Business of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26.

Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.

Lincolnshire Business Week

Stonebow Media and The Lincolnite are delighted to invite businesses to the Better Business Summit and Doing It Differently Conference, two key events of the upcoming Lincolnshire Business Week between May 22-26.

This year, our focus is on fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability, while prioritising people and exploring fresh formats and ideas to deliver truly engaging experiences.

The Better Business Summit will take place on Monday, May 22nd, as part of our week-long series of events. With a strong focus on sustainability, net zero, and B-corp, this summit provides a valuable opportunity for you to connect with industry leaders, explore new perspectives, and gain insights to advance your business.

Key themes of the Social Change Better Business Summit include:

Achieving sustainability and net zero goals

B-corp best practices and business benefits

Responsible sourcing and ethical supply chains

Building a circular economy and reducing waste

Additionally, we are excited to present the Doing It Differently Conference on Wednesday, May 24th, in association with the University of Lincoln.

This year’s theme is “Prioritising People,” and the conference will delve into topics such as neurodiversity, transferable skills, and workplace diversity, offering you the chance to engage in meaningful discussions and learn from experts in the field.

Key themes of the Doing It Differently Conference:

Embracing neurodiversity in the workplace

Identifying and leveraging transferable skills

Investing in learning and development opportunities

Encouraging diversity and inclusivity in the workplace

The importance of self-reflection and personal growth

Why should you attend? These events offer a platform to:

Network with like-minded professionals and industry leaders

Discover practical strategies and ideas to foster growth and sustainability in your business

Stay informed and maintain a competitive edge in your market

Reserve your tickets today and unlock the potential of your business:

🎟️ Better Business Summit: DETAILS

🎟️ Doing It Differently Conference: DETAILS