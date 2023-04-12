Lincolnshire teachers call for ‘bullying’ Ofsted to be abolished

Teaching union members in Lincolnshire have backed calls to abolish Ofsted, saying the organisation leads to the “merciless bullying” of teachers and schools.

A motion was backed against Ofsted at the annual NASUWT conference, a trade union representing teachers and headteachers across the United Kingdom.

Ofsted are accused of contributing to excessive workloads and stress which ‘blight’ teachers’ lives.

There has been fresh scrutiny after the death of Berkshire-based headteacher Ruth Perry, whose family say she ended her life following a negative Ofsted inspection.

NASUWT delegates told the conference: “It is no longer enough to call for reform – the merciless bullying must end.”

This has been backed by members across Lincolnshire, calling for an immediate freeze on Ofsted inspections so that an assessment of the mental health impact on teaching staff can be carried out.

Anne Thompson, the National Executive Member for NASUWT in Lincolnshire, said there was a growing sense Ofsted wasn’t fit for purpose.

“NASUWT members in Lincolnshire backed the motion to abolish Ofsted, recognising that the perceived demands of Ofsted are the major contributor to the excessive workload and bureaucracy which blights the lives of teachers.

“The union were instructed to campaign for its abolition and replacement.

“This is the first time the NASUWT has voted at conference to abolish Ofsted rather than reform it; which can only reflect the increasing sense of feeling amongst members.”

School representatives in Kent have now written to the Prime Minister, calling for a reform of Ofsted inspections, with the letter coming from associations representing more than 900 schools.

An Ofsted spokesperson previously said: “Inspections are first and foremost for children and their parents – looking in depth at the quality of education, behaviour and how well, and safely, schools are run.

“Our inspectors are all former or current school leaders who fully understand the pressures of the role.

“We always want inspections to be constructive and collaborative, and in the vast majority of cases school leaders agree that they are.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now