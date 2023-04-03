Lincolnshire Wildlife Park forced to closed after lorry hits pylon

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park has been forced to close on the first day of the Easter holidays after the site lost power.

A lorry has reportedly hit the main electricity pylon at the Boston animal park.

The animals are mostly unaffected, and no one was injured in the accident, but the site’s other facilities have been left without power.

CEO Steve Nichols took to Facebook this morning to warn people not to make the journey.

“Anyone who was thinking of coming today – don’t,” he told followers on Facebook Live.

“We’ve had a wagon hit our main electricity pylon which means the park is now in darkness. We’ve got no power – everything’s now on emergency power.

“It’s certainly not what we want at the start of the Easter holidays. There’s no facilities in the diner, no hot food. We’re going to have to close soon.

“I’m so angry that we have to disappoint you guys.”

He added: “That’s what you get with pathetic drivers,” and said he’d be complaining to the employer.

Steve also reassured viewers that the animals were fine.

“They won’t be happy their underfloor heating’s going off, but they will be ok,” he said.

“The only thing is the ones in hospital or heated areas. We will get generators running for that.

“An egg is due to hatch, and we will try to heat that up.”

It has been a sad few weeks at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park after twin Bengal tigers both had to be put down.

Soutanna was diagnosed with hereditary renal failure and had to be put to sleep.

Just days later, it was found that her twin sister Bella was also suffering from the condition, and the kindest thing would be to put her down.

Staff paid tribute to Soutanna as a “lovely, gentle cat” with a “beautiful face and character.”

Follow Lincolnshire Wildlife Park on Facebook for more updates on the reopening.

