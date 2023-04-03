Lincs FM goes digital-only from today
There will be new ways to tune in
Lincs FM is losing the FM as the radio station goes digital only.
Instead of tuning into 102.2, listeners can find it on DAB digital radio, online and on smart speakers.
Greatest Hits Lincolnshire will now be available on that frequency for Lincoln and Newark, as well as 96.7 in Grantham and 97.6 in Scunthorpe.
It can also be found on DAB digital radio, online at greatesthitsradio.co.uk.
Presenter John Marshall will be launching a brand-new local afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio, as well as his mid-morning show on Lincs FM.
“I’m bowled over to be joining the team at Greatest Hits Radio where I’ll have the joy of playing the greatest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s across Lincolnshire every weekday afternoon, sandwiched right in between the legendary Ken Bruce and Simon Mayo – what a line-up!” He said.
“You’ll still be able to find me playing the hits each weekday morning at Lincs FM which is starting the exciting new chapter of going 100% digital. A new era for a much-loved station!”
Tim Smith, Lincs FM Content Controller, said the change was announced: “Lincs FM has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years and that will continue as we take this exciting next step of going 100% digital from April 3rd.
“The trend of radio listening shows that more and more audiences now are seeking out radio services digitally, and so by making this transition we are setting ourselves up for the future.
“All the presenters you know and love will continue to be on the station, as well as local news, information and more.”
