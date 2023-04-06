Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in South Holland?

The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for South Holland in May has been released.

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.

All of South Holland District Council’s 37 seats will be up for election.

The authority is currently made up of 25 Conservatives, 11 South Holland Independents and Independents and one unspecified councillor.

In order to lose overall control, the Conservatives would need to be defeated in at least seven seats, but with a strong Independent showing, it’s not impossible.

One candidate of note this year includes William Hayes – the son of sitting MP Sir John Hayes – who will be fighting for the Spalding St Mary’s ward.

Councillors not in the candidate list this year include Nigel Pepper (Con), Anthony Cronin (South Holland Independent), Jack Daniel McLean (Ind), Harry Drury (Con), Christine Lawton (Con)

Francis Biggadike and Michael Seymour, formerly Conservatives, will be running as independents this time round, while Councillor Peter Coupland (Con) has given up his Fleet seat for a shot at Sutton Bridge.

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Crowland and St Deeping St Nicholas (three seats)

Bryan Alcock – Independent

Jim Astill – Conservative

Amy Cook-Nykyforczuk – Green

Angie Harrison – Conservative

Donington, Quadring and Gosberton (three seats)

Henry Bingham – Conservative

Margaret Geaney – Conservative

Colin Johnson – Conservative

Jane King – South Holland Independent

Matthew Swainson – Reform UK

Simon Walsh – South Holland Independent

Fleet (one seat)

Paul Barnes – South Holland Independent

Edward McNally – Conservative

Gedney (one seat)

Jo Reynolds – Conservative

Matthew Stancer – South Holland Independent

Holbeach Hurn (one seat)

Wendy Blackman – Green

Nick Worth – Conservative

Holbeach Town (three seats)

Francis Biggadike – Independent

Tracey Carter – Conservative

Malcolm Chandler – Conservative

Nanette Chapman – Conservative

Paul Foyster – South Holland Independent

Sophie Hutchinson – South Holland Independent

Graham Rudkin – Independent

Long Sutton (three seats)

Andrew Tennant – Independent

David Thompson – Conservative

Jack Tyrrell – Conservative

David Wilkinson – Independent

Moulton, Weston and Cowbit (three seats)

Anthony Casson – Conservative

Rodney Grocock – Conservative

Thomas Sneath – South Holland Independent

Andrew Woolf – Conservative

Pinchbeck and Surfleet (three seats)

James Avery – Conservative

Simon Jenkins – Green

Terry Moore – Independent

Sally-Ann Slade – Conservative

Elizabeth Sneath – Conservative

Spalding Castle (one seat)

Martin Blake – Green

Gary Taylor – Conservative

Spalding Monks House Ward (two seats)

Sam Chauhan – South Holland Independent

Val Gemmel – Conservative

Ingrid Helen – South Holland Independent

Stephen Timewell – Conservative

Spalding St John’s (two seats)

Manzur Hasan – South Holland Independent

James Le Sage – South Holland Independent

Ann Savage – Conservative

Edward Sneath – Conservative

Spalding St Mary’s (two seats)

Dave Ashby – South Holland Independent

William Hayes – Conservative

Mark Le Sage – South Holland Independent

Gary Porter – Conservative

Spalding St Paul’s (two seats)

Bailey Boulding – South Holland Independent

Rob Gibson – South Holland Independent

Glynis Scalese – Conservative

Christopher Sutton – Conservative

Spalding Wygate (two seats)

Aidan Forman – Labour

Roger Gambba-Jones – Conservative

Aaron Spencer – South Holland Independent

Jan Whitbourn – Conservative

Sutton Bridge (two seats)

Michael Booth – South Holland Independent

Christopher Brewis – South Holland Independent

Peter Coupland – Conservative (currently councillor for Fleet)

Laurence Marchant – Conservative

The Saints (one seat)

Laura Eldridge – Conservative

Michael Seymour – Independent

Whaplode and Holbeach St John’s (two seats)

Allan Beal – Conservative

Harry Griffen – South Holland Independent

Paul Redgate – Conservative

