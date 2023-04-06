Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in South Holland?
South Holland nominees confirmed
The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for South Holland in May has been released.
Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all the district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.
All of South Holland District Council’s 37 seats will be up for election.
The authority is currently made up of 25 Conservatives, 11 South Holland Independents and Independents and one unspecified councillor.
In order to lose overall control, the Conservatives would need to be defeated in at least seven seats, but with a strong Independent showing, it’s not impossible.
One candidate of note this year includes William Hayes – the son of sitting MP Sir John Hayes – who will be fighting for the Spalding St Mary’s ward.
Councillors not in the candidate list this year include Nigel Pepper (Con), Anthony Cronin (South Holland Independent), Jack Daniel McLean (Ind), Harry Drury (Con), Christine Lawton (Con)
Francis Biggadike and Michael Seymour, formerly Conservatives, will be running as independents this time round, while Councillor Peter Coupland (Con) has given up his Fleet seat for a shot at Sutton Bridge.
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Crowland and St Deeping St Nicholas (three seats)
- Bryan Alcock – Independent
- Jim Astill – Conservative
- Amy Cook-Nykyforczuk – Green
- Angie Harrison – Conservative
Donington, Quadring and Gosberton (three seats)
- Henry Bingham – Conservative
- Margaret Geaney – Conservative
- Colin Johnson – Conservative
- Jane King – South Holland Independent
- Matthew Swainson – Reform UK
- Simon Walsh – South Holland Independent
Fleet (one seat)
- Paul Barnes – South Holland Independent
- Edward McNally – Conservative
Gedney (one seat)
- Jo Reynolds – Conservative
- Matthew Stancer – South Holland Independent
Holbeach Hurn (one seat)
- Wendy Blackman – Green
- Nick Worth – Conservative
Holbeach Town (three seats)
- Francis Biggadike – Independent
- Tracey Carter – Conservative
- Malcolm Chandler – Conservative
- Nanette Chapman – Conservative
- Paul Foyster – South Holland Independent
- Sophie Hutchinson – South Holland Independent
- Graham Rudkin – Independent
Long Sutton (three seats)
- Andrew Tennant – Independent
- David Thompson – Conservative
- Jack Tyrrell – Conservative
- David Wilkinson – Independent
Moulton, Weston and Cowbit (three seats)
- Anthony Casson – Conservative
- Rodney Grocock – Conservative
- Thomas Sneath – South Holland Independent
- Andrew Woolf – Conservative
Pinchbeck and Surfleet (three seats)
- James Avery – Conservative
- Simon Jenkins – Green
- Terry Moore – Independent
- Sally-Ann Slade – Conservative
- Elizabeth Sneath – Conservative
Spalding Castle (one seat)
- Martin Blake – Green
- Gary Taylor – Conservative
Spalding Monks House Ward (two seats)
- Sam Chauhan – South Holland Independent
- Val Gemmel – Conservative
- Ingrid Helen – South Holland Independent
- Stephen Timewell – Conservative
Spalding St John’s (two seats)
- Manzur Hasan – South Holland Independent
- James Le Sage – South Holland Independent
- Ann Savage – Conservative
- Edward Sneath – Conservative
Spalding St Mary’s (two seats)
- Dave Ashby – South Holland Independent
- William Hayes – Conservative
- Mark Le Sage – South Holland Independent
- Gary Porter – Conservative
Spalding St Paul’s (two seats)
- Bailey Boulding – South Holland Independent
- Rob Gibson – South Holland Independent
- Glynis Scalese – Conservative
- Christopher Sutton – Conservative
Spalding Wygate (two seats)
- Aidan Forman – Labour
- Roger Gambba-Jones – Conservative
- Aaron Spencer – South Holland Independent
- Jan Whitbourn – Conservative
Sutton Bridge (two seats)
- Michael Booth – South Holland Independent
- Christopher Brewis – South Holland Independent
- Peter Coupland – Conservative (currently councillor for Fleet)
- Laurence Marchant – Conservative
The Saints (one seat)
- Laura Eldridge – Conservative
- Michael Seymour – Independent
Whaplode and Holbeach St John’s (two seats)
- Allan Beal – Conservative
- Harry Griffen – South Holland Independent
- Paul Redgate – Conservative
