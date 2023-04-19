Louth MP Victoria Atkins tipped as possible Cabinet replacement for Dominic Raab

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister is facing bullying allegations

Louth MP Victoria Atkins is on the shortlist to replace Dominic Raab if he is fired as Justice Secretary, according to media reports.

A report into alleged bullying by the Deputy Prime Minister is set to be published this week, potentially leading to a cabinet reshuffle.

If Rishi Sunak makes the decision to remove Raab – or the Deputy PM steps down – The Times reports that he will be replaced by a woman to improve gender balance in the cabinet.

Lincolnshire MP Victoria Atkins, currently serving as financial secretary to the Treasury, is named as one of the top contenders.

Also on the shortlist are Victoria Prentis, the attorney-general and Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary.

Defence Minister Alex Chalk is also named as a possibility.

Just a quarter of the Prime Minister’s cabinet seats are currently occupied by women, lower than under his predecessor Liz Truss.

Raab faces eight claims from different departments about bullying during his government career, allegedly leaving colleagues in tears.

He denies these claims, saying he has always behaved professionally.

However, he had promised to resign if the report upheld the allegations.

Victoria Atkins, a former lawyer and daughter of another Conservative MP, was elected for the safe Louth & Horncastle seat in 2015.

If the Louth MP is appointed to the position, it would be the first time a Lincolnshire MP has been at a top-level position for some time.

She has also served as the Minister of State for Prisons and Probation, and Afghan Resettlement.

