Lucky escape for driver after car flips in Lincolnshire village
Fortunately, nobody was injured
A driver escaped unharmed when a car flipped after colliding with a parked vehicle in Ruskington.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on Parkfield at around 7.35am on Tuesday, April 18 and the road was blocked.
Police said shortly before 10am that “no-one was injured in the incident and the vehicle is being recovered.”
