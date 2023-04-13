Man arrested in Scunthorpe modern slavery investigation
A 22-year-old man has been arrested as a part of a Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team led investigation.
On Thursday 6 April the team were conducting lines of enquiry in Keadby, Scunthorpe after receiving intelligence that suggested that women were being sexually exploited within an address.
During the proactive operation, a women was safeguarded by the team and 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
He has since been bailed whilst our enquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant Richard Kirk of our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team said: “We take all reports of sexual exploitation very seriously. These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims of modern slavery and human trafficking.
“I would ask anyone who has any concerns for women in our area, or intelligence to suggest modern slavery or human trafficking is happening in their communities, to please contact us on 101 or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now