Man charged with Ingoldmells murder appears in court

A 33-year-old man charged with murder has appeared in court after the tragic death of Gareth Hart in Ingoldmells last week.

Gareth Hart, 43, from Rotherham, died after an altercation on Sea Lane near Fantasy Grill & Balti in Ingoldmells in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, April 6.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Malek appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, April 10, where he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address in a hearing lasting less than five minutes.

The case has now been transferred to Lincoln Crown Court and is expected to be heard on Wednesday, April 12.

Lincolnshire Police are still trying to work out exactly what happened and are appealing for anyone with information and dashcam footage of the Roman Bank area to contact them on 101 quoting incident 22 of April 6.

Information can also be reported via the Operation Livery Public Portal here.

