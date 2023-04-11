Man dies in Spalding house fire

An investigation has been launched

A 56-year-old man has died following a house fire in Springfield Gardens, Spalding.

Our officers attended the house following the report of a fire at around 3.20am today, Tuesday 11 April.

A joint investigation with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has taken place and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The man’s family are aware.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 23 of 11 April refers.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now