Man driving kids home from school in Sleaford fails drug wipe test
He was arrested by police
A 27-year-old man who was driving his kids home from school was arrested in Sleaford after failing a drug wipe test.
Lincolnshire Police said their road policing officers arrested the man on Monday, April 24.
The man has since been released under investigation while forensic tests are carried out.
Lincolnshire Police said: “Driving under the influence of drugs can cause impairment in awareness, judgement and reaction times, putting the user and other road users in danger. Drug driving is a factor in more than 1 in 20 fatal crashes.
“If you have concerns about anyone who drives under the influence of drink or drugs, get in touch by calling 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
