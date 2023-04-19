Man jailed after cannabis grow found in his wardrobe

He returned home while officers were raiding his house

A Lincolnshire man was jailed for three years after officers found class A and B drugs at his home, including a cannabis grow in the wardrobe.

Cambridgeshire Police officers raided Callum Horsley’s home in Benland, Bretton, Peterborough in May 2021 as part of a week of action under Operation Spotlight. Operation Spotlight – a partnership initiative to tackle drug issus across Peterborough.

Horsley, 27, wasn’t initially home, however officers seized cocaine and cannabis worth up to around £20,000.

Police arrested him after he returned to the property while officers were still there.

Horsley, of Gedney Hill, Spalding, later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and production of class B.

He was sentenced when he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, April 12.

Cambridgeshire Police Sergeant Jess Didio, who investigated, said: “This was some great proactive work as part of Op Spotlight. Drugs cause a huge amount of harm to communities so we will not let up in our campaign to target these criminals and disrupt their trade.

“Much of our work is based on intelligence built up by our own officers but also from members of the local community, therefore I urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs to report it to us via our website.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now