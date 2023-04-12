Man speaks out after jailed ex lied and ‘set out to destroy my life’

A 27-year-old man said his ex-partner, who is now in jailed for her false claims, “set out to destroy my life”.

Kirsty Barr, of Barton-upon-Humber in North Lincolnshire, fabricated a series of assaults and abuse which she claimed were committed by Ryan Kerrison.

A police investigation showed her claims to be false and in October 2022 she was jailed for three years and nine months.

The allegations had first started when the relationship of the couple, who have a young child together, ended.

Ryan had to spend his child’s second birthday in a prison cell, but now has access restored and is trying to move on with his life.

Ryan was arrested in June 2018 for breach of a restraining order that was in place. He was detained on remand for almost two months before being released by the courts.

However, Barr called 999 hysterically on December 1, 2018 claiming Ryan had chased her up the stairs and assaulted her, before cutting her with a knife and throwing her the the bottom of the stairs, where he was alleged to have put a gun to her head.

Armed police arrested him – but it was later discovered that Barr had lied.

Ryan told BBC Look North: “I call her the perpetrator due to the fact that her face, her name, can be quite triggering to me.

“I felt like I wouldn’t be believed for the simple fact that I’m a six foot man and the perpetrator was a 4′ 11″ female. I do believe it was the other way round things might have been different.

“She set out to destroy my life, out of spite, jealously that I was trying to move on with my life, and more predominantly to take away all access, all rights as a father to stop me seeing my child.”

Speaking about his time in prison, he added: “Because I was a victim I didn’t deserve to be there. I felt frustrated that I was confined into a prison cell every day.

“I felt like there was no way out, I lost all my freedom, I lost all my liberty. I lost everything that mattered to me.”

