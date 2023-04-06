Man with knife ‘threatened Lincoln teens and stole e-scooter’

We are appealing for information following a report of a robbery in Lincoln yesterday (Wednesday 5 April).

We are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the Coulson Road area of Lincoln between 8.45pm and 9pm to check dashcam footage which might have captured the incident or the suspects.

We received a report that two boys in their mid teens had been approached by a man in Coulson Road at around 8.50pm last night (Wednesday 4 April).

It was reported that a knife in the man’s pocket was shown to the boys and threatening language was used, before he took an Avopro e-scooter from one of them and left the area heading along the river towards High Street.

A second man has then approached the boys and attempted to take the other boy’s e-scooter, but was unsuccessful.

We would also like to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident, or may have been offered the e-scooter for sale locally or on social media, to get in touch.

If you can help with our investigation, please contact DC Gstrein on [email protected] or call 101 and ask to speak with the duty DS in Lincoln. Please quote incident number 419 of 5 April.

