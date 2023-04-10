Meet Dr Rammie: Lincolnshire’s newest qualified therapy dog

Patients at Skegness hospital could now be given special assistance by the site’s very own therapy dog, after Dr Rammie passed all her training.

Labrador puppy Rammie joined the Scarborough Ward team at Skegness hospital in August 2021, and has spent the time training to become a fully qualified therapy dog.

An early second birthday present has emerged for Rammie, as she has passed the training and will now be on hand (or paw) to help families who come to Skegness hospital.

The idea for a therapy dog came when staff at the Scarborough Ward asked for vital funds to provide four-legged therapeutic assistance for end of life patients or those rehabilitating.

Lincolnshire NHS Charity responded to the call and provided the funds necessary to get Rammie, who is now a fully fledged member of the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust team.

Vicky Smith is a Staff Nurse and ‘carer’ of Rammie when she is not helping on the ward.

Vicky said: “We are over the moon that Rammie has become a fully qualified therapy dog, she is such a fantastic asset to the team. I am so proud of her, she has come such a long way from being a very energetic puppy!

“Everyone who comes across Rammie, adores her, I can’t wait to see Rammie help our patients and their loved ones on the ward.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting and donating towards this great cause, this would not have been possible without the generous contributions from the Lincolnshire public, our patients, their families and LCHS staff”.

