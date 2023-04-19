Hibaldstow skydiving instructor ‘strangled girlfriend to death’ after rape accusation
Clair Armstrong died in November 2022
A skydiving instructor allegedly killed his girlfriend after he was accused of trying to rape a teenage girl, according to reports.
Ashley Kemp, 55, is charged with murdering mum-of-three Clair Armstrong, 50, in Elm Way, Messingham, in November of last year.
Kemp, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow, has denied murder but confessed to manslaughter after an argument over rape accusations, according to The Sun.
The report says that Armstrong confronted Kemp after claims put their relationship under ‘severe strain’.
Media reports claim that after talking about the sexual allegations Clair became “hysterical” and “grabbed him and starting hitting him so he grabbed her by the arms and headbutted her”.
He also claimed that “she hit him multiple times and he squeezed her throat as hard as he could”.
Clair was found dead in bed at her home in Messingham after Kemp reportedly made a confession to police.
According to The Sun, he said: “I’ve killed my girlfriend. We got into a fight and I ended up strangling her.
“She is upstairs on the bed in the main bedroom. We just had an argument, that was all, and it just got heated.
“She just started thrashing out and I just reacted. I never react…I pinned her down and just choked her.”
Police later found Kemp on a grass verge after he crashed his car and arrested him on suspicion of murder. He claimed that he decided to crash it into a tree.
At the time of the Clair’s death in November, a teenage girl had made “allegations of a sexual nature” against Kemp. Jurors were reportedly told he was arrested, but no decision was made yet on whether or not to charge him for the alleged attempted rape.
Clair and Kemp had been together for two years after meeting at The Drop Zone club skydiving centre in Hibaldstow.
