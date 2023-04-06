Mother of stabbed schoolgirl Lilija Valutyte running in Boston local elections

The mother of nine-year-old Lilija Valutyte, who was stabbed to death in a Boston street, will run for office in May’s local elections.

Lina Savickiene was nominated to stand for the Station Ward as part of the Boston Independents group.

She has recently called for the Boston community to come together following her daughter’s tragic death.

Together with fellow Boston Independent candidate and businessman Dale Broughton, she recently organised a public meeting where residents were able to put concerns about the town’s safety to a panel of local leaders.

She told the meeting: “I have my three-year-old daughter to think about. I worry about safety in summer and I want to make sure my daughter has a safe future in Boston.

“All of us have families we don’t want to come to any harm. So I hope we can use the time tonight to raise issues we’re most worried about.”

She later concluded the meeting by saying: “Let’s get stronger together as a community.”

Station ward covers River Witham up to Bartol Crescent and includes the police station, Tesco superstore and Carlton Road Academy as well as the area around Boston Borough Council’s headquarters.

The Boston Independents Group are hoping to make a dent into the current joint Conservative/Independent administration.

Boston Borough Council has 30 seats up for grabs by candidates during this year’s local elections and the group, which includes incumbent Councillors Anne Dorrian and Brian Rush, has put forward 24 candidates.

Lilia was found with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and his case is next due before Lincoln Crown Court on April 17.

The district authority has a history of no overall control and was once led by an Independent group, though has been Conservative since 2015, so it could go either way.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.