Motorhome toilets ’emptied into stream leading to Cleethorpes beach’
Concerns about water quality
Chemical toilets are being emptied into a stream which leads to Cleethorpes beach, the council believes.
The bathing water is “giving anomalously high readings of bacteria”, leading to restrictions on motorhomes parking nearby.
Marine Walk car park will no longer be free of charge and will have a height barrier installed as part of North East Lincolnshire Council’s plan to tackle problem motor caravan drivers.
Designated motor caravan spaces will be piloted at Thrunscoe Land car park, subject to planning permission.
The nearby Buck Beck, where it’s believed people are emptying chemical toilets, leads to the part-designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Cleethorpes Beach.
The bathing water quality of Cleethorpes Beach was downgraded last year from ‘excellent’ to ‘good’, leading to the council deciding not to renew its prestigious Blue Flag status.
Over the past two summers, council officers and police have used travellers’ enforcement powers to deter motor caravan owners from using the Marine Walk car park. But civil parking enforcement stops at 8pm, making it unable to stop overnight parking by camper vans and motor caravan owners.
The overnight stayovers have affected availability for daytime users and also begun to happen at Thrunscoe Land car park too. A two phase approach is planned to solve the issue.
Ten designated motor caravan parking spaces will be created at Thrunscoe Land car park. These will allow for an up to 48 hours stay, with no return in seven days.
A charge for such use of £12 for 24 hours is proposed, in line with other local authorities. No camping behaviour will be allowed – this includes no washing lines, tables, or cooking via barbecues or fires.
In the second phase, a 2.1m maximum height barrier will be installed at Marine Walk car park entrance, movable only for emergency or waste vehicles. Charging will also be introduced at a set cost of £1.50 for ten hours. This will apply all-year round.
Overflow coach and bus spaces at Thrunscoe Land car park will be lost to make way for the motor caravan spaces. Coach and bus car parking will be available at Grant Street car park only.
An early 2020 consultation on a seasonal parking charge at Marine Walk car park drew a mixed response. By 37 per cent of over 400 responses to 29 per cent, more people favoured such a charge than opposed it. But there was also 147, or 34 per cent of responses, who offered no clear opinion.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.