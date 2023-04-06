Murder arrest after 42-year-old man dies in Ingoldmells

The much-anticipated Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards are set to make their debut at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on June 22.

The awards ceremony will celebrate the outstanding talent, innovation, and dedication of professionals within the health and beauty industry across Lincolnshire. The event aims to recognise and honour the exceptional work of businesses and individuals in this thriving sector.

The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards will bring together industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and service providers from across the region. As the excitement builds, nominations are open for various categories, with a closing date set for Friday, May 5. This four-week window provides ample time for businesses and individuals to submit their entries for the chance to be recognised as the best in their respective fields.

Organisers of the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards have enlisted a prestigious panel of judges, composed of experts and veterans in the health and beauty industry. These judges will assess the nominations based on a comprehensive set of criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates receive accolades.

The awards ceremony will not only be a night of celebration, but it will also provide a platform for networking among the region’s top health and beauty professionals. Attendees can expect an inspiring evening, filled with entertainment, fine dining, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals in the industry.

The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards are a testament to the growing prominence of the health and beauty sector in the region. As the event approaches, anticipation is high, and businesses are encouraged to submit their nominations before the May 5 deadline.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to be a part of history, as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of those who are dedicated to enhancing the well-being and confidence of the people in our community. Mark your calendars for June 22 and join us for an unforgettable evening at the Engine Shed in Lincoln.

There are 16 categories in which to gain recognition:

Beauty Therapist of the Year

Beauty Salon of the Year

New Business of the Year

Home Based Business of the Year

Hair Salon of the Year

Hairdresser of the Year

Nail Artist of the Year

Eyelash Specialist of the Year

Makeup Artist of the Year

Permanent Makeup Artist of the Year

Service Excellence Award

Fitness Professional of the Year (Gym Based)

Personal Trainer of the Year (Home Based)

Mobile Business of the Year

Complimentary Health Practitioner

Contribution to the Community

Nominations will be accepted until May 5, and the judging lunch is scheduled for May 10. The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on June 22.

Visit the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards website to learn more about the categories, sponsors, and judges.