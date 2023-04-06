Murder arrest after 42-year-old man dies in Ingoldmells
A 30-year-old man will be questioned today
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Ingoldmells, in the early hours of this morning (6 April).
Officers attended Sea Lane following a call at 12.57am, reporting an altercation near Fantasy Grill & Balti.
A man, aged 42, was found injured and sadly died shortly afterwards.
This morning officers arrested the 30-year-old man, in Ingoldmells. He will be questioned in due course.
We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has information, or dashcam footage between 9am last night and 3am this morning in the Roman Bank area to get in touch by calling 101 quoting Incident 22 of 6 April.
