New flying hours record for RAF Waddington’s 51 Squadron

RAF Waddington’s 51 Squadron have smashed their previous record for most time spent in the sky.

The ‘mighty’ RC-135 Rivet Joint impressively clocked up more than 1380 flying hours for the 2022-2023 year.

This was nearly double the previous record of 875 flying hours.

It has been an extremely busy year for the frontline squadron, which has seen them flying sorties across Europe and the Mediterranean.

There was even a special cake with the Rivet Joint made to mark the occasion.

Officer Commanding 51 Squadron, Wing Commander Keith Bissett, said: “This has been an extraordinary year for the team on 51 Squadron, providing an exceptional operational output over the past 12 months.

“The team should be immensely proud of what they have achieved, and we look forward to building on our recent successes.”

