New Lincolnshire Co-op CEO raring to go in coveted role
The former Wilko Managing Director is now CEO at Lincolnshire Co-op
Alison Hands has been welcomed into her new role as Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Co-op this week, replacing long-term leader Ursula Lidbetter.
The former Wilko Managing Director was selected as the Lincolnshire Co-op’s new CEO last year, upon the announcement of Ursula Lidbetter’s retirement after 18 years as Chief Executive.
Alison Hands will bring over three decades of diverse retail experience to the table, as she prepares to handle the management of over 220 outlets across the county.
She has previously worked at Marks and Spencer, The Body Shop, Boots Opticians and Walgreens Boots Alliance, demonstrating a varied knowledge base across different avenues of retail.
Lincolnshire Co-op has around 300,000 members and 2,900 local colleagues in Lincolnshire and surrounding counties, but Alison says she’s ready for the challenge.
Alison said: “I’m looking forward to spending time meeting my colleagues, seeing the diverse valued services we provide in action and further understanding how we deliver our purpose to make life better in communities.
“Lincolnshire Co-op is a successful values-driven organisation and I’m excited to work collectively alongside the team to continue to deliver for our area, develop our services and face the challenges of the future.”
Until now Steve Galjaard, the Lincolnshire Co-op Chief Financial Officer has been serving as Acting Chief Executive Officer alongside his original role, but Alison Hands will now step into those shoes.
Her first few weeks in charge will see Alison meet colleagues from across businesses, as well as stakeholders which work alongside the Lincolnshire Co-op on development and community projects.
Chair of the Board of Directors David Cowell said: “We’re grateful to Steve, whose leadership has ensured a smooth transition for Alison and all our colleagues.
“We’re delighted to welcome Alison to Lincolnshire Co-op. She has a wealth of experience and a passion for what makes us a different type of business – our community and membership focus.
“We’re all looking forward to working together to ensure we continue to be a strong and successful business.”
